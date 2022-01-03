Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,841 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,175 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $40,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $87.16 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

