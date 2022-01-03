Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

ISCG opened at $49.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

