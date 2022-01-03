International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Markel Corp

Markel Corp cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.