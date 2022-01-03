AIA Group Ltd Has $555,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.66.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $15,575,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

