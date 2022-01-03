Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $950.00 to $1,005.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,056.78, but opened at $1,134.76. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $1,152.62, with a volume of 347,979 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $835.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.