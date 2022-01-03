Bintex Futures Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $64,950.95 and $27.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.13 or 0.08063020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00075113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,755.01 or 1.00125799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

