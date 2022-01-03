CaixaPay (CXP) Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.13 or 0.08063020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00075113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,755.01 or 1.00125799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

