Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 412.5% in December

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

