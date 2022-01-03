Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 412.5% in December

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
