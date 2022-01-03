Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services is a North American provider of hydraulic fracturing services to upstream energy operators. The company’s multi-basin presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Liberty's recent purchase of Schlumberger assets has significantly boosted its fleet size. Apart from revenues and cost synergies, the transaction broadened Liberty’s geographic footprint by putting it into the Haynesville, Mid-Continent, and Canada. Liberty’s strong financial position is another positive. However, the company’s near-to-medium term outlook continues to be muddled by the prevailing supply chain challenges in the industry and continued cost inflation that resulted in wider-than-expected losses in the last two quarters. Considering these factors, upside from the current levels is limited.”

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 8,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,773,868 shares of company stock worth $112,884,996. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.