Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Rises By 400.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GIGA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Giga-tronics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.