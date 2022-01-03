AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.54, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

