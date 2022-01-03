Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.