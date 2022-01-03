Adviser Investments LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG opened at $211.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.49. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.99 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

