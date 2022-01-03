Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.36.

