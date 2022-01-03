Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 1.73% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.