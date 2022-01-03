Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 33,700 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

