The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $415.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.