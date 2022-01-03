Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $336.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.94. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

