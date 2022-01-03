iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Liquid Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

