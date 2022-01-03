Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,483.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,480.98. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

