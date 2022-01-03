Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $125,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

