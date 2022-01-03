XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Increased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

