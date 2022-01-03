12,900 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 202,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,685.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

