Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 2,850 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DD opened at $80.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

