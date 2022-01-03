iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 73,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 772.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

