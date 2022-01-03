Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 80,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $502.14 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.00 and a 200-day moving average of $431.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.