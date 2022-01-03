Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

MRK opened at $76.64 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

