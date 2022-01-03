Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $16.68. Radius Global Infrastructure shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,648 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $610,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

