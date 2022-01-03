Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.98. Canoo shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 24,687 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

