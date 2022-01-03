CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $16.94. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 52,916 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

