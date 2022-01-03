Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.90. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

