Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $6 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 393,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

