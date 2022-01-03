Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

NYSE:TT opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

