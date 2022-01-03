SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $915.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $927.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $902.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.