salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $254.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,792,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

