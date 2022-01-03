Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 714 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

