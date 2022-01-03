Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 714 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $166.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

