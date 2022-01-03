MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 769 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 224.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $463.54 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

