Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $188.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

