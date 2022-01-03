Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.