10,624 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

