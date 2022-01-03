1,649,685 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

