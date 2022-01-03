1,649,685 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AMBP opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
