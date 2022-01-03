Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,217 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $517.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

