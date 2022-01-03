Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $8.65 Million Investment in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,654,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 6.50% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of JO stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

