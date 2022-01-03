Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $58,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,748.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,739.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,765.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

