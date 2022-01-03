Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.53. Frontline shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 49,926 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Frontline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

