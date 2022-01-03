Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.23

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 3202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -2.06.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,196,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

