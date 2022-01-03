SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.85

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 1239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

