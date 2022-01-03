One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.80

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $744.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

