Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.76

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.76 and last traded at $251.90, with a volume of 7946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

